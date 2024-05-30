Germany will give Ukraine a new package of military aid worth €500 million

Germany will provide Ukraine with a new arms package worth €500 million.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said this during a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Rustem Umyerov in Odesa, dpa and Deutsche Welle report.

For security reasons, Pistoriusʼ visit to Odesa, where he announced a new package of military aid to Ukraine, remained secret until the end.

In the next package of military aid, Germany will transfer to Ukraine "a large number" of missiles for air defense systems of the Iris-T type, drones for reconnaissance and combat operations in the Black Sea, spare parts for artillery systems that Germany supplies to Ukraine, as well as spare engines for Leopard tanks and a million small arms ammunition.

According to Pistorius, the arms package for Ukraine is ready to be sent. From 2025, the delivery of 18 new RCH-155 self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine will also begin. In addition, Germany will finance the training of Ukrainian engineering troops.

"We will continue to support you in your defense actions," Pistorius said during todayʼs meeting with the Minister of Defense of Ukraine in Odesa.