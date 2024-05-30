The President of Estonia signed the law on the confiscation of the frozen assets of the Russian Federation in favor of Ukraine

On May 30, the President of Estonia Alar Karis signed a law allowing the use of frozen Russian assets to compensate for the damages that Russia is causing to Ukraine.

This is reported by ERR.

According to the President of Estonia, according to the law, only the property of those "whose connection with the commission or facilitation of the illegal act is established and sufficiently proven" can be confiscated and used for compensation.

"So, the fact that someoneʼs assets have been frozen due to international sanctions is not a sufficient reason to expropriate assets," Karis said.

He added that the adopted law must be interpreted in such a way that the transfer of property concerns those who took an active part in committing military aggression or violating the rules of warfare.

Karis also admitted that confiscation of property in connection with participation in military aggression may cause "unclarified legal issues, but the parliament should be able to make a political choice even in such an unclear situation."