The Cabinet of Ministers lifted the ban on coal exports that had been in effect for 2 years

The Cabinet of Ministers lifted the ban on the export of hard coal, anthracite, briquettes, pellets and similar types of solid fuel obtained from hard coal.

This was reported by the representative of the government in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk.

The coal export limit is set at 1.15 million tons in 2024.

The reason for lifting the ban is the need to ensure the operation of state-owned coal mining enterprises and the sale of thermal coal for export, the message says.