The government has banned the export of gas, coal and fuel oil

The Cabinet of Ministers has banned the export of a number of energy resources, including gas, coal and fuel oil. He abolished all quotas that existed on these goods.

This is stated in Government Resolution №666 of June 10.

The Cabinet of Ministers has reduced to zero the quota for the sale abroad of fuel oil and natural gas of its own production. The government also suspended exports of coal, anthracite, and solid fuels derived from hard coal (except coking coal).

The Cabinet of Ministers is most likely taking such steps to accumulate energy resources before the start of the heating season. The government has instructed to accumulate at least 19 billion cubic meters of gas in Ukrainian gas storage facilities and increase the volume of coal in the warehouses of thermal power plants and combined heat and power plants to at least 2 million tons.