At night, air defense destroyed 7 cruise missiles and 32 drones. The Russians targeted critical infrastructure

On the night of May 30, Russian troops attacked military facilities and critical infrastructure of Ukraine. The occupiers launched 8 S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles, 11 X-101/X-555 cruise missiles and 32 Shahed attack drones over Kharkiv region.

This was reported by the commander of the Air Force of Ukraine Mykola Oleschuk.

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України

Ukrainian Air Defense Forces destroyed 7 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles and 32 Shahed drones within Khmelnytskyi, Dnipropetrovsk, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, Kherson, Kyiv and Vinnytsia regions.