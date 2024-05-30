The Russians hit Kharkiv. There are victims

On the night of May 30, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv. Four people were injured in the shelling.

This was reported by the mayor of Kharkiv Ihor Terekhov.

The critical infrastructure of one of Kharkivʼs districts was under attack. The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Synyehubov clarified that a fire broke out at the place of "strike", a gas infrastructure facility. The windows of residential buildings were also damaged.

At 8:31, the State Emergency Service reported that seven people were injured in Kharkiv.

The Russians also attacked Mala Danylivka in the Kharkiv region. The "strike" was into the farm building, where a fire broke out. No casualties were reported. In total, according to Synyehubov, the Russian army fired eight missiles at Kharkiv and the region.