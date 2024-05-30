General Staff: Russia lost another 1 160 soldiers killed and wounded over the past day

The Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed and wounded 1 160 Russian soldiers over the past day (May 29).

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Also, according to the General Staff, during the day, Russia lost 10 tanks, 22 armored vehicles and 35 artillery systems, one anti-aircraft missile system, 22 drones, 53 vehicles and 11 units of special equipment.

In general, the losses of the Russians since the beginning of the full-scale invasion are as follows:

Russia and Ukraine give almost no information about their losses in the war. Moscow officially last named the number of people killed in September 2022 — then they declared 5 937 dead. Kyiv did not do this for a long time, saying that the data would be disclosed after the war.

On February 25, 2024, for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky informed about the number of dead Ukrainian soldiers: 31 thousand. He did not disclose how many Ukrainian soldiers are wounded and missing.