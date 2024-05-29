Russian troops shelled Liman and Nikopol. There are dead and wounded

On the afternoon of May 29, Russian troops shelled the town of Liman in Donetsk region three times. Previously, at least eight people were injured.

This was announced by the head of Donetsk regional military administration, Vadym Filashkin.

According to the prosecutorʼs office, the Russians struck a residential neighborhood. The injured — five women and three men aged 18 to 69 — received injuries and contusions, they were provided with medical assistance.

Shelling damaged three two-story houses. The weapon with which the Russians fought is installed. The prosecutorʼs office opened a case on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war.

Russian troops have also been shelling Nikopol in the Dnipropetrovsk region all day, Serhii Lysak, the head of the regional military administration, said.

In the morning, a 52-year-old man was hit by artillery fire — he died in the hospital. In the afternoon, an enemy kamikaze drone hit the ambulance — the 54-year-old driver was killed, his wife was hospitalized in serious condition.