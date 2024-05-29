In the European Parliament, searches were conducted through the assistant of the MEP, suspected of spreading Russian propaganda

Belgian investigators searched the home and office of an assistant member of the European Parliament, who is suspected of spreading Russian propaganda before the European Parliament elections.

Politico and Reuters write about it.

Law enforcement officers searched the house of the assistant, the office in the European Parliament, as well as his office in Strasbourg.

The prosecutorʼs office said that the searches were part of an investigation into possible Russian interference, when members of the European Parliament were approached with an offer for money to spread Russian propaganda through the Voice of Europe website.

"There are some reasons to believe that the relevant employee of the European Parliament played a significant role in this," the prosecutorʼs office said in a statement.

Prosecutors did not name the employee or the deputy he worked for.

Reuters reminds that on June 6-9, voters in 27 EU countries will go to polling stations to elect 720 members of the European Parliament.