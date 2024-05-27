The EU imposed sanctions against Medvedchuk and the propaganda resource Voice of Europe

The European Union imposed sanctions against the former MP from OPzZh Victor Medvedchuk, as well as pro-Russian businessman Artem Marchevskyi. This is stated on the website of the European Council.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic noted that, based on their proposal, the European Union decided to add three organizations that work for the Kremlin to the sanctions list.

The list included Voice of Europe, a propaganda resource used by Russia, in particular, to influence elections to the European Parliament. And also pro-Russian propagandist, ex-producer of TV channel "112 Ukraine" Artem Marchevsky.

Therefore, all restrictions that the Czech Republic has already applied to legal entities now apply to all 27 EU member states. For Medvedchuk and Marchevsky, this means a ban on entry and transit through all EU member states.