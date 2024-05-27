The EU imposed sanctions against Medvedchuk and the propaganda resource Voice of Europe

The European Union imposed sanctions against the former MP from OPzZh Victor Medvedchuk, as well as pro-Russian businessman Artem Marchevskyi. This is stated on the website of the European Council.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic noted that, based on their proposal, the European Union decided to add three organizations that work for the Kremlin to the sanctions list.
The list included Voice of Europe, a propaganda resource used by Russia, in particular, to influence elections to the European Parliament. And also pro-Russian propagandist, ex-producer of TV channel "112 Ukraine" Artem Marchevsky.
Therefore, all restrictions that the Czech Republic has already applied to legal entities now apply to all 27 EU member states. For Medvedchuk and Marchevsky, this means a ban on entry and transit through all EU member states.
- Even before the full-scale Russian invasion, Medvedchuk was informed of suspicion of treason and looting of national resources. In 2021, he was put under house arrest, but he managed to escape. The former MP was detained on April 12, 2022, and already in September Medvedchuk was exchanged for Ukrainian prisoners of war. The SBU explained that his exchange will not interfere with the consideration of cases in court and the imposition of punishment.
- On January 10, 2023, President Volodymyr Zelensky deprived Medvedchuk of his Ukrainian citizenship.