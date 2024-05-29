The date of the rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury has become known

The rematch between the absolute heavyweight champion of the world Oleksandr Usyk (22-0, 14 KOs) and Tyson Fury (34-1-1, 24 KOs) will take place on December 21, 2024.

This was reported by the head of the Saudi Entertainment Authority Turki Al al-Sheikh.

"The rematch is scheduled for December 21, 2024, during the season in Riyadh. The world will once again witness another historic battle. Our commitment to boxing fans continues. We hope you like it," Turki wrote.

The fight will take place during the season in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.