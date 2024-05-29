Sweden presented the largest package of military aid to Ukraine. It will include ASC 890 aircraft

Sweden presented the 16th and largest package of military aid to Ukraine. Its total amount is SEK 13.3 billion (€1.16 billion).

Within the scope of the package, the Defense Forces will receive, among other things, ASC 890 radar reconnaissance and control aircraft. Such aircraft are designed for aerial reconnaissance and combat control of air defense systems and aviation against targets in the air and at sea. The ASC 890 sees everything within a radius of 400 kilometers and can work continuously for up to 5 hours.

ASC 890 radar reconnaissance and control aircraft.

Sweden is also donating its entire stockpile of Pansarbandvagn 302 (Pbv 302) tracked armored personnel carriers for the creation of new Ukrainian army brigades. In addition, the country is transferring 155 mm artillery ammunition and other resources to maintain previously transferred equipment.

Pansarbandvagn 302

To further strengthen Ukraineʼs air defense, the support package also includes Rb 99 air-to-air missiles, which can be used both on aircraft and in ground-based air defense systems.

Air-to-air missile Rb 99 (AIM-120).

Rb 99 is a licensed version of the American AIM-120B missile (AMRAAM) with a launch range of up to 70 kilometers, which was previously assembled in Sweden. Swedish JAS 39 Gripen multipurpose fighters are armed with these missiles.

In addition, Sweden transfers surplus fuel tanks from its army reserves, equipment for the maintenance of previously transferred capabilities, joins in the financial support of coalitions.

The Swedish Defense Research Agency was tasked with supporting Ukraine in creating its own defense research institute. Within the framework of the package, strengthening of Ukraineʼs capacity in the field of command and control through the provision of terminals with a subscription to satellite communication is also envisaged.

From February 24, 2022, Sweden provided military support to Ukraine for 43.5 billion kroner.