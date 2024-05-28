Sanctions against Israel are being discussed in the European Union

For the first time, European Union foreign ministers took part in a "substantial" discussion on sanctions against Israel for non-compliance with international humanitarian law.

This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ireland Michelle Martin, reports Politico.

According to him, there was a clear consensus at the meeting on the need to support international humanitarian legal institutions. The debate came after the UN International Court of Justice ruled that Israel must immediately end its offensive on Rafah and open a border crossing there for unimpeded humanitarian aid.

"For the first time at an EU meeting, I really saw a serious discussion about sanctions," Martin emphasized.

And he added that at the meeting of ministers there was an active discussion regarding the temporary orders of the International Court, because the EU usually supported the independence of this court and the proper implementation of its decisions.

The foreign ministers agreed to convene a meeting of the EU-Israel Association Council so that European officials could express their serious concerns and get Israel to respond to the Courtʼs orders.

The International Court of Justice and Israel

On May 24, 2024, the UN International Court of Justice obliged Israel to stop the operation in the Gaza Strip. The court made a decision based on South Africaʼs lawsuit, which the country filed this winter. The question of whether the Israeli army is committing genocide in Gaza is still under consideration. In the lawsuit, South Africa actually accused Israel of genocide and asked the UN court to issue a cease-fire order while the case is pending.

The court in January 2024 ordered Israel to take a series of "temporary measures" to prevent genocide in the Gaza Strip, but did not order an immediate end to the fighting against Hamas militants. At the same time, Israel declared that the war against Hamas will last as long as necessary. It continues to this day (fighting is going on in the area of the city of Rafah). The orders of the International Court of Justice are legally binding, but have no direct mechanism to compel countries to comply with them.