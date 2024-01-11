The International Court of Justice of the United Nations has started hearings regarding Israel. He is accused of genocide in the Gaza Strip

Today, January 11, the International Court of Justice of the United Nations began hearing the lawsuit of the Republic of South Africa against Israel. The country claims that Israelʼs actions in the Gaza Strip constitute genocide.

The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) writes about it.

South Africa accuses Israel of violating the international convention on genocide, developed after the systematic extermination of Jews by Nazi Germany. Ratified by more than 150 countries, the treaty allows a nation to file a complaint against another it believes is committing genocide — even if it is not directly involved in the conflict, such as South Africa.

The International Court of Justice of the United Nations before the start of hearings on the accusation of South Africa against Israel.

The plaintiffs seek to prove that Israelʼs actions go beyond self-defense and have the characteristics of genocide. And that Israelʼs military operations (which, according to Palestinian officials, have killed more than 23 000 people) are designed to destroy the Palestinians in Gaza as a separate group.

During opening statements, South African lawyers said the war in Gaza is part of decades of oppression of Palestinians by Israel.

South Africa is asking the UN International Court of Justice to issue a temporary cease-fire order in the Gaza Strip while the genocide case continues — which could take years. Although the UN court does not have the funds to carry out its orders, such a decision could put Israelʼs allies, including the United States, in a dead end, writes the WSJ.

Israel has responded to the allegations and plans to defend itself in court on January 12. Israeli officials say the pro-Palestinian terror group Hamas is deploying its fighters in civilian areas, turning hospitals and religious institutions into legitimate targets.

The American administration supports Israelʼs position. Speaking in Tel Aviv, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said the charge of genocide against Israel was "particularly offensive given that those who attack Israel — Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis, as well as their backer Iran — continue to openly call for the destruction of Israel and the mass murder of the Jews."

On the first day of the trial in The Hague, hundreds of people carrying Israeli flags and portraits of the hostages took to the streets of the city and marched towards the courthouse.

Police disperse protesters in The Hague while a hearing at the UN International Court of Justice continues.

Demonstrations are also held by pro-Palestinian activists — participants hold placards calling for an end to the killings in Gaza. The actions are monitored by the police.