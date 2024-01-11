The International Court of Justice of the United Nations has started hearings regarding Israel. He is accused of genocide in the Gaza Strip

Today, January 11, the International Court of Justice of the United Nations began hearing the lawsuit of the Republic of South Africa against Israel. The country claims that Israelʼs actions in the Gaza Strip constitute genocide.
The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) writes about it.
South Africa accuses Israel of violating the international convention on genocide, developed after the systematic extermination of Jews by Nazi Germany. Ratified by more than 150 countries, the treaty allows a nation to file a complaint against another it believes is committing genocide — even if it is not directly involved in the conflict, such as South Africa.
The plaintiffs seek to prove that Israelʼs actions go beyond self-defense and have the characteristics of genocide. And that Israelʼs military operations (which, according to Palestinian officials, have killed more than 23 000 people) are designed to destroy the Palestinians in Gaza as a separate group.
During opening statements, South African lawyers said the war in Gaza is part of decades of oppression of Palestinians by Israel.
South Africa is asking the UN International Court of Justice to issue a temporary cease-fire order in the Gaza Strip while the genocide case continues — which could take years. Although the UN court does not have the funds to carry out its orders, such a decision could put Israelʼs allies, including the United States, in a dead end, writes the WSJ.
Israel has responded to the allegations and plans to defend itself in court on January 12. Israeli officials say the pro-Palestinian terror group Hamas is deploying its fighters in civilian areas, turning hospitals and religious institutions into legitimate targets.
The American administration supports Israelʼs position. Speaking in Tel Aviv, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said the charge of genocide against Israel was "particularly offensive given that those who attack Israel — Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis, as well as their backer Iran — continue to openly call for the destruction of Israel and the mass murder of the Jews."
On the first day of the trial in The Hague, hundreds of people carrying Israeli flags and portraits of the hostages took to the streets of the city and marched towards the courthouse.
Demonstrations are also held by pro-Palestinian activists — participants hold placards calling for an end to the killings in Gaza. The actions are monitored by the police.
- The UN International Court of Justice was created by UN member states, and judges were elected at the first session of the General Assembly. The court must resolve disputes between states regarding international treaties they have signed, as well as obligations under these treaties and conventions. The court can also interpret these treaties and conventions. Decisions of this court are binding.
- On October 7, 2023, Hamas militants attacked southern Israel and killed nearly 1,400 people, mostly civilians. They took more than 240 people hostage and took them to the Gaza Strip. In response, Israel began bombing the exclave, and on October 25 launched a ground operation, announcing the goal of the complete destruction of Hamas.