The Russians hit the Kholodnohirsky District of Kharkiv. There are dead and wounded

At 4:15 p.m., the Russians launched an airstrike on two enterprises in Kholodnohirsky district. 11 employees of the enterprise were injured, and a 47-year-old woman died.

This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutorʼs Office.

The first ammunition hit near the entrance to the territory of a company that produces sweets, and the second — in the production premises of an enterprise that was engaged in the production of irrigation systems for agriculture.

The Russians also struck the Shevchenkivsky district of the city, the flight happened not far from residential buildings. There were no casualties.