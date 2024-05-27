The Russians hit the Kholodnohirsky District of Kharkiv. There are dead and wounded

At 4:15 p.m., the Russians launched an airstrike on two enterprises in Kholodnohirsky district. 11 employees of the enterprise were injured, and a 47-year-old woman died.
This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutorʼs Office.
The first ammunition hit near the entrance to the territory of a company that produces sweets, and the second — in the production premises of an enterprise that was engaged in the production of irrigation systems for agriculture.
The Russians also struck the Shevchenkivsky district of the city, the flight happened not far from residential buildings. There were no casualties.
- On May 10, 2024, the Russians launched a new offensive in the north of the Kharkiv region. Fighting has been going on for almost two weeks, in particular, in the northern part of the border town of Vovchansk. Since that time, the Russians have been actively shelling Kharkiv and the region with various types of weapons. In April, the city hall reported that the attacks destroyed almost all of the cityʼs critical infrastructure. According to the OVA, since the beginning of 2024, the Russians have carried out 1,700 shelling of Kharkiv, 230 of them were missile strikes.