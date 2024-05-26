The death toll from the attack on the “Epicenter” in Kharkiv is increasing

During May 25, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv three times. One of the goals was the "Epicentr" hypermarket.

As of 4:11 p.m., the number of people killed as a result of the attack on "Epicenter" has increased to 16, the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration Oleg Synegubov said. Among them is a 12-year-old girl and her mother.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, another 44 people were injured, seven people are considered missing.

It has already been possible to identify 11 bodies of the dead, eight of them using DNA tests. Police headquarters and a forensic laboratory are on site. Data on the injured and dead are being updated.

At around ten in the morning on May 26, rescuers of the State Emergency Service extinguished the fire in the hypermarket. Fighting the fire lasted more than 16 hours, and the fire spread over 13 thousand square meters.

Employees of the State Emergency Service have already sorted out about 30% of the debris.

Anyone who has lost contact with their loved ones can contact the police at +38093 494 3162 or 102.