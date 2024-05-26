14 people died in Kharkiv due to the Russian attack on “Epicenter”, more than ten others went missing

Russian occupiers attacked Kharkiv three times during May 25. One of the targets was the Epicenter hypermarket, in which at least 14 people died. Another 17 people are considered missing.

This was reported by the head of Kharkiv OVA Oleg Sinegubov and the National Police of Ukraine.

43 people were also injured due to the Russian attack on "Epicenter".

At around ten in the morning on May 26, rescuers of the State Emergency Service extinguished the fire in the hypermarket. It took more than 16 hours to put out the fire, and the fire spread over 13 thousand square meters.

The police continue to identify the victims and document the war crime of the Russians. Investigators and a forensic laboratory are working on the spot. It was possible to establish the identities of the three victims. Biological material is taken from relatives.

Nine men and eight women are among the missing. Specialists have now collected 14 DNA samples from relatives of the missing.

Serhii Bolvinov, the head of the investigative department of the State Security Service in Kharkiv region, showed the moment of the attack on the "Epicenter" in Kharkiv, and what it looked like from the inside.

"It is clear that people were completely unprepared for such an attack, they were at their workplaces and doing their own business. Now we are studying every minute of the recordings from the cameras," he wrote.