Air defense forces destroyed 12 missiles and 31 drones overnight

On the night of May 26, the Russian occupiers launched a missile and air strike on Ukraine — they launched 14 missiles and 31 drones.

This was reported by Air Force Commander Mykola Oleschuk.

The Russians launched over Ukraine two Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missiles from MiG-31K aircraft, 12 Kh-101/X-555 cruise missiles from Tu-95 MS strategic aircraft and 31 Shahed attack drones.

Anti-aircraft missile units, fighter aircraft, EW equipment of the Air Force and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the attack. Together, they shot down 12 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles and 31 attack UAVs.

Командувач Повітряних сил Микола Олещук / Telegram

PPO worked in Mykolaiv, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Zaporizhia, Khmelnytskyi, Kirovohrad, Vinnytsia and Chernihiv regions.