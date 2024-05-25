The Russians attacked Kharkiv three times — four people were killed and 43 wounded

On the afternoon of May 25, the Russian army attacked Kharkiv three times. First, at 4:00 p.m., the Russians hit the construction hypermarket "Epicentr" with two guided aerial bombs, and within a few minutes they aimed at the Central Park of the city, there were no casualties.

So far, it is known about two dead men — employees of "Epicenter". Another 35 people were injured, and 11 employees of the hypermarket cannot be contacted.

"According to the received information, there were more than 200 people in the building," said Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko.

At 17:45, the fire in the hypermarket was contained. Firefighting and rescue operations are ongoing.

Around 7:10 p.m., the Russians struck Kharkiv again — this time they aimed at a dense residential area. At least eight people were injured.

At 21:00, the number of dead in "Epicenter" increased to four people.