The head of the Polish Foreign Ministry: the USA has promised to destroy all positions of the Russians in Ukraine if they use nuclear weapons

The United States has threatened Russia to destroy all Russian military targets in Ukraine if it uses nuclear weapons.

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslav Sikorsky said this in an interview with The Guardian.

"The Americans told the Russians: ʼIf you detonate a nuclear bomb, even if it doesnʼt kill anyone, we will hit all your targets [positions] in Ukraine with conventional weapons, we will destroy them all,ʼ" the minister noted.

In addition, according to Sikorsky, China and India have also warned Russia about the ban on the use of nuclear weapons.

"And this is not childʼs play, because if this taboo is also violated, as well as the taboo of not changing borders by force, China knows that Japan and Korea will become nuclear states, and they probably do not want that," the minister explained.