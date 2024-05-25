Russian losses at the front reached half a million people. There were more than 100 clashes at the front during the day

Last day, 103 combat clashes took place at the front. The troops of the Russian Federation lost 1,148 soldiers (killed and wounded), according to the summary of the General Staff.

In the Kharkiv direction, the Russians attacked Ukrainian units three times since the beginning of the day. Two assaults were repulsed in the Liptsi district, another clash is ongoing in the Vovchansk district.

Map of hostilities in Kharkiv Oblast as of 11:30 a.m. on May 25, according to DeepState project analysts. deepstatemap.live

In the Kupyansk direction, units of Ukrainian troops have already repelled two Russian attacks in the area of Petropavlivka and Nevsky. Another battle continues.

On the Lyman direction, an enemy attack was repulsed in the area of Torskyi.

Since the beginning of the day, two combat clashes have taken place on the Siversk direction, one of them continues near Vyimka. Ukrainian soldiers were successful in some areas.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Russian troops attacked twice in the area of Klishchiivka. One assault attempt was repulsed, another is in progress.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the Russians have attacked the positions of Ukrainian troops four times. Defense forces repulsed one attack near Nevelskyi. Fighting continues in Sokol and Yasnobrodivka districts.

In the Kurakhove direction, units of the Ukrainian troops repelled two attempts by the Russian Federation to advance in the areas of Krasnohorivka and Kostiantynivka.

In the Vremivka direction, Russian troops tried to dislodge Ukrainian forces in the Staromayorsky region of Donetsk region, but were unsuccessful and retreated.

In the Orikhiv direction, an attack by the occupiers was repulsed near Robotyny. A battle is currently underway near Novoandriivka.

In the Dnipro direction, the Defense Forces repelled one Russian attack in the Krynky direction.

