Ministry of Defense: Military registration data must be updated even for men who have lived abroad for 10-20 years

Ukrainian men who went abroad more than 10 or 20 years ago still have to update their military registration data.
This was reported in the press service of the Ministry of Defense.
The agency noted that all Ukrainians, even those who have been living abroad for a long time, remain citizens of their country and therefore must update their military registration data.
"You will continue to be a citizen of Ukraine, and therefore, you are obliged to fulfill your constitutional duty to protect the Motherland, independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine (Article 65 of the Constitution of Ukraine)," the press service explained.
The data can be updated at the consulate, the Ministry of Defense added.
- On May 18, the law on mobilization entered into force in Ukraine. Now, all conscripts aged 18-60 must specify their address of residence, contact numbers, e-mail addresses and other military registration data by July 16.
- It will be possible to update your data both at the TCC or TsNAP, which operate throughout the country, and online — in the new application from the Ministry of Defense "Reserve+", which provides access to information in the register of conscripts "Oberig". At the same time, updating the data through the TCC, in addition to the extract from the register itself, the conscript will also receive a corresponding mark in the military card.