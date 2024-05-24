Ministry of Defense: Military registration data must be updated even for men who have lived abroad for 10-20 years

Ukrainian men who went abroad more than 10 or 20 years ago still have to update their military registration data.

This was reported in the press service of the Ministry of Defense.

The agency noted that all Ukrainians, even those who have been living abroad for a long time, remain citizens of their country and therefore must update their military registration data.

"You will continue to be a citizen of Ukraine, and therefore, you are obliged to fulfill your constitutional duty to protect the Motherland, independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine (Article 65 of the Constitution of Ukraine)," the press service explained.

The data can be updated at the consulate, the Ministry of Defense added.