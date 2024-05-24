Another drowning man was found in Tisza. The official death toll in the river exceeded 30

Another drowned man was found in the Tisza River. His body was carried by the current along the shore. The deceased was a resident of Transcarpathia, born in 1975. How he ended up in the river is being investigated.

The State Border Service of Ukraine (SBSU) reports that the police are now dealing with the manʼs case.

"We urge you to avoid risks and dangers that may threaten your life," the State Security Service added.