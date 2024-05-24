Another six children were returned from the occupation

Three families raising five girls and one boy were taken out of the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson region. These are children aged from one to nine years.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of Kherson regional military administration, announced this.

According to his parents, living in the occupation became too difficult, says Prokudin. In the absence of Russian passports, they did not have the right to consult doctors and get a job.

In order to put psychological pressure on the locals, the military constantly searched the homes, scaring the children too much. Due to the abuse of the occupiers and constant fear for the future of the family, they decided to leave.

Prokudin noted that now all families are safe and are receiving the necessary medical and psychological assistance.

Since the beginning of 2024, 94 children have been taken out of the temporarily occupied Kherson region, added the head of the regional military administration.