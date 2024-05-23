4-year-old Zlata died in Odessa. During a missile attack on April 29, a fragment of a missile hit her in the heart

4-year-old Zlata, a girl who was injured by a rocket attack on April 29, died in the Odesa hospital. Doctors fought for her life for almost a month, the mayor of the city, Gennadiy Trukhanov, said.

The total number of victims from that attack rose to eight.

Oleg Kiper, the head of Odesa regional military administration, reported that a fragment of a Russian rocket hit the childʼs heart.

On April 29, Russian troops launched a missile attack on Odesa — the attack killed eight people and injured another thirty. As a result of the strike, civilian infrastructure was damaged: residential buildings and the palace of the Odessa Law Academy, better known as "Harry Potterʼs Castle".

Among the dead is Borys Vasiliev, vice-rector for issues of educational and innovative development and economic activity of the academy of the International Humanitarian University.