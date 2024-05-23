Russian tourists were banned from visiting Norway

Russian citizens traveling to Norway for tourism or for other non-essential purposes will be deported upon entry through the external border.

This is stated on the Norwegian government website.

This innovation comes into force on May 29. The new rule also applies to those who have tourist visas issued by Norway before the tightening of visa practices in the spring of 2022, as well as to holders of visas issued by other Schengen countries.

However, there will be exceptions: Russians will be allowed into the country to visit close relatives (parents, spouse, roommates, and children) who live in Norway. Russian citizens who work or study in Norway or another country of the Schengen Agreement will also be admitted.

"The decision to strengthen entry rules is in line with Norwayʼs line of cooperation with allies and partners in response to Russiaʼs illegal war of aggression against Ukraine," said Minister of Justice and Emergencies Emily Enger Mehl.

After Russiaʼs full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Norway stopped issuing tourist visas to Russians.