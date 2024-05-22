Poland is discussing the possibility of shooting down Russian missiles, but there are no solutions yet

In Poland, the issue of the possible involvement of the countryʼs air defense systems in shooting down Russian missiles near the countryʼs borders is being considered. However, no decisions have been made in this regard.

The spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland, Pavel Wronskyi, said this in a comment to Ukrinform.

"This issue is being considered from a legal and technical point of view, but there are no decisions in this case," Vronsky noted, adding that the Ukrainian side approached the Polish side with such an initiative.

According to him, there are discussions about whether Polish air defense equipment could shoot down such missiles over the territory of Ukraine and what the legal consequences of such a step could be.

In addition, technical specialists must give their assessment and agree on the conditions under which these missiles can be shot down.

At the same time, the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland emphasized that it is not about the physical transfer of elements of the Polish air defense system to Ukraine.