The Cabinet of Ministers approved additional furloughs for Ukrainian military personnel for the destroyed equipment of the Russian army

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the Procedure for granting military personnel additional leave for destroyed Russian military equipment.

This is stated in Government Resolution No. 585 of May 21.

The maximum number of days of additional leave will be given to servicemen for destroyed warships and aircraft — five calendar days each.

Four days each for an anti-aircraft missile complex, a military helicopter, radar systems of anti-aircraft defense, and a long-range visual surveillance complex.

For the destruction of a self-propelled artillery installation, a rocket salvo system, a tank, an amphibious assault vehicle, an armored personnel carrier, a command and staff vehicle, an infantry fighting vehicle, an artillery system, a heavy long-range unmanned aerial vehicle (radius of use from 300 to 1,500 kilometers, take-off weight over 500 kg ), a cruise or ballistic missile, provided for three days of additional leave.

For the destruction of other armored cars or trucks, means of counter-battery warfare, means of radio-electronic warfare, medium-range drones (radius of use from 70 to 300 kilometers, take-off weight 150-500 kg) and means of radio-electronic intelligence — two days.

For light drones of short range (radius of use up to 70 km, take-off weight 20-50 kg) they will give one day of additional leave.

By decision of the commander of a military unit, the head of a unit, body, institution or institution of the SBU, leave may also be granted to other servicemen (however, no more than three) who took a direct part in the detection or destruction of enemy equipment.

Confirmation of the destroyed equipment is a log of combat operations, a commanderʼs report and a video recording. The date, time, method and type of destroyed equipment must be specified in the report.

The total duration of leave should not exceed 15 calendar days per year. It can be provided to military personnel during the calendar year with preservation of financial support, without taking into account the time required for travel within Ukraine to the place of furlough and in the opposite direction, but no more than two days in one direction.

At the request of the serviceman himself, such leave can be granted simultaneously with the annual main leave or part of it. Furlough days not used in the current year are not carried over to the next year.