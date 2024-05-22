The series about “Shakhtar” FC won the Sports Emmy Awards

A four-episode documentary about the Donetsk football club (FC) "Shakhtar" called "Football must go on" won the prestigious Sports Emmy Awards.

The solemn award ceremony took place on May 22 in the USA.

The film took home the award in the category "Documentary series", beating out the racing series Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Netflix), the baseball series Hard Knocks (HBO), the reality wrestling show Monster Factory (Apple TV) and the American football series Quarterback (Netflix).

The series about Shakhtar, commissioned by Paramount+, tells the story of the Shakhtar teamʼs journey in the 2022/2023 Champions League against the background of a full-scale invasion of Russia and the experiences of the players.

The general director of the club, Serhii Palkin, was happy about the victory at the Sports Emmy Award, but at the same time sad because the series describes the terrible days of the war.