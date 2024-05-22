The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: The Defense Forces eliminated another 1 300 Russian soldiers over the past day

During the day, the Ukrainian military eliminated or wounded approximately 1 300 occupiers. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Russian army has already lost 496 thousand of its soldiers in the war with Ukraine.

This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

The enemyʼs combat losses are currently approximately as follows:

tanks — 7 611 (+6 over the past day);

armored fighting vehicles — 14 721 (+22);

artillery systems — 12 820 (+41);

rocket salvo fire systems — 1 077;

air defense means — 812 (+1);

airplanes — 354;

helicopters — 326;

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 10 346 (+56);

cruise missiles — 2 208 (+1);

ships/boats — 27;

submarines — 1;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 17 442 (+59);

special equipment — 2090 (+5).

On the night of May 22, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 24 attack UAVs of the Shahed-131/136 type. Air Force units and mobile fire groups destroyed all drones within Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Sumy and Odesa regions.