Russia attacked Ukraine with 24 drones — air defense forces shot down all of them

On the night of May 22, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 24 attack UAVs of the Shahed-131/136 type.

This was reported by the commander of the Air Force, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleschuk.

Air Force units and mobile fire groups destroyed all drones within Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Sumy and Odesa regions.

The Sumy regional military administration reported that the wreckage of the drone damaged the energy facilities of Shostka and Konotop.

In the morning, the power industry restored power supply in Sumy, Romen and Okhtyrka districts. Work on restoration of power supply continues.