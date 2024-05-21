About 100 residents of Vovchansk cannot evacuate due to Russian threats of shooting

About 100 people remained in Vovchansk, Kharkiv region. Russian troops actually took them hostage and did not allow them to evacuate.

This was stated by the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration Oleg Sinegubov on the air of the telethon.

"We continue evacuation measures. A total of 10,700 people were evacuated from the Lipetsk and Vovchansk directions. And, according to our information, there are 100 people in the city of Vovchansk who were actually taken hostage by the Russians and are not being released for evacuation under threats of shooting," he said.

According to him, as soon as there is an opportunity, those who remained will be taken from Vovchansk.

"We took out almost all the people from the border area, where hostilities are currently taking place. In the first days of the arrival of the Russians on the territory of the Kharkiv region, there were about 30 people in all settlements. We will find out their fate, whether they left or not, already after the liberation of the territories," added the head of the regional military administration.