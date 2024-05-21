Ministry of Finance: Ukraine has fulfilled all the structural beacons for revising the financing program from the IMF

Ukraine has fully fulfilled all structural beacons and other obligations within the framework of the Extended Financing Mechanism program with the International Monetary Fund.

This was reported by Deputy Minister of Finance Olga Zykova to the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

"All structural beacons have been completed. After we received positive news from the United States and have a clear understanding of the plan to work with the European Union regarding the Ukraine Facility and the corresponding tranches, we can say that we are in the program and fulfilling our obligations," she said.

During the work of the mission, there will also be structural work to remain within the framework of the program. According to the deputy minister, the work plan will be worked out by the end of the year — by the fifth revision of the program.

"There are no critical points," Zykova stressed.

She reminded that in the first months of this year, in the absence of EU and US funding, which was partially compensated by Japan and Norway, Ukraine got by almost thanks to internal measures: a tax on excess profits of banks, early payment of dividends by the largest state-owned companies.