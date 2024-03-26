Ukraine received the fourth tranche from IMF — $880 million

Ukraine received the fourth tranche of financing for $880 million from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) within the framework of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program.

This was reported by the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine.

Thus, Ukraine has already attracted about $5.4 billion from the $15.6 billion provided by the program. The money will help cover priority budget expenditures and maintain macro-financial stability.

These funds are the result of the successful third review of the EFF program by the IMFʼs Executive Board. Ukraine met all of the IMFʼs structural beacons and indicative targets, as well as all but one of the quantitative performance criteria. The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) clarified that "it is a matter of minor non-compliance with the lower limit of tax revenues, which is connected with the blocking of borders."