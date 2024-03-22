The International Monetary Fund approved the fourth tranche for Ukraine for $880 million

The Board of Directors of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) agreed to allocate the fourth tranche to Ukraine in the amount of approximately $880 million. They should arrive in Ukraine within 2-3 days.
This is stated on the website of IMF.
Ukraine met all of the IMFʼs structural beacons and indicative targets, as well as all but one of the quantitative performance criteria. The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) clarified that "it is a matter of minor non-compliance with the lower limit of tax revenues, which is connected with the blocking of borders."
The tranche will arrive in Ukraine within 2-3 days. The Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said that this money will cover important budget expenditures and help maintain macro-financial stability.
- IMF approved a four-year loan for Ukraine last year. The program was coordinated with the European Union, the United States and other countries of the "Big Seven", which promised financial support to help Ukraine cover the budget deficit.
- On December 14, 2023, Ukraine received the third tranche of financing in the amount of about $900 million from the International Monetary Fund within the framework of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program. These funds are the result of a successful second review of EFF program by the IMFʼs Executive Board.