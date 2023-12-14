Ukraine received the third tranche of $900 million from the IMF

Today, December 14, Ukraine received the third tranche of financing in the amount of about $900 million from the International Monetary Fund within the framework of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Finance.

These funds are the result of a successful second review of the EFF program by the IMFʼs Executive Board.

"Powerful and extremely important support from the Fund will help to timely finance priority expenditures of the state budget and ensure macroeconomic stability in the conditions of martial law. The EFF program will continue to form a reliable basis for the development of the economic program of the Government of Ukraine on the way to full integration into the EU," said Minister of Finance Serhiy Marchenko.