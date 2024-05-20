Ukraine will participate in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris

Minister of Youth and Sports Matviy Bidny and President of the National Olympic Committee Vadym Gutzait announced that Ukraine is going to the Olympics.

The press service of the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine writes about this.

Until now, Ukraine has discussed the possibility of boycotting the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris due to the admission of Russian and Belarusian athletes to them.

Today, Matvii Bidnyi and Vadym Gutzait note that the games give Ukraine an opportunity to show the world its will and strength of spirit. And the slogan of Ukraine at the Olympic Games was the phrase "The Will to Win", which in translation means "The Will to Victory".

"Our athletes are heroes who train under occupation, under fire, often losing their loved ones. Their courage and will to win deserve the greatest respect and support," the meeting emphasized.

The Olympic Games in Paris will last from July 26 to August 11, 2024.

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian-Ukrainian war, more than 450 Ukrainian athletes have died, including world champions. Russian troops destroyed or damaged more than 500 sports facilities, including 15 Olympic training bases.