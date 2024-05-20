The chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court demands an arrest warrant for the Prime Minister of Israel and the leaders of Hamas

The chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) Karim Khan requested arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant, as well as three leaders of the Palestinian movement Hamas.

This is stated in the prosecutorʼs statement on the courtʼs website.

The Office of the Chief Prosecutor has gathered evidence to prosecute the commander of the combat wing of Hamas Mohammed Deif, the leader of the political wing of the movement Ismail Haniya, as well as the leader of Hamas in the Gaza Strip Yahya Sinwar, who is called the mastermind of the militant attack on Israel on October 7, 2023. Deifa that day announced a military operation against Israel called "Al-Aqsa Storm".

All three are considered responsible for war crimes and crimes against humanity committed on the territory of Israel and in the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023 by Hamas militants. The list of crimes includes numerous attacks on civilians, torture, rape, and others. They are accused of killing hundreds of Israelis in the settlements of Kfar Az, Nir Oz, Nahal Oz, Beeri and at the Supernova music festival, as well as taking at least 245 hostages who were taken to the Gaza Strip.

Khanʼs office believes that the named Hamas leaders are responsible for planning the attacks and inciting war crimes.

As for Israelʼs leaders, the Prosecutorʼs Office believes that Yoav Galant and Benjamin Netanyahu are criminally responsible for using starvation as a method of warfare, intentional harm to health, intentional killings, attacks on the civilian population of Gaza, and other crimes against humanity. All the charges relate to the military operation of the Israeli army in the Gaza Strip, which began in response to the attack by Hamas.

They are also blamed for the siege of the Gaza Strip, the blocking of all crossing points and the blocking of humanitarian aid.

Now the decision must be made by the panel of judges of the International Court of Justice. Only in case of agreement, final decisions on the issuance of arrest warrants will be made.