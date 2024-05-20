Oleksandr Usyk will be stripped of his IBF belt after defeating Fury

The International Boxing Federation (IBF) will take its heavyweight title from the winner of the Usyk-Fury fight. Itʼs about the Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk, who defeated Tyson Fury on May 19 and became the absolute heavyweight champion of the world.

The federation says the mandatory defense of the IBF title against Filip Hrgović is now overdue. Horvath is a must-see title contender, and he refuses to wait, as Fury and Usyk are ready for their immediate rematch as early as October.

With that in mind, the IBF is taking away its belt and will award it to the winner of the Hrgovych-DuBois fight on June 1.

The winner of this fight will meet on September 20 or 21 with the former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua.

After the September Wembley, everyone will be waiting for the October rematch between Usyk and Fury, where three belts will be played instead of four. And then, quite likely, the winner of the rematch will fight for the IBF belt with the winner of Hrgović/Dubois — Joshua.

Oleksandr Usyk currently holds all the belts — WBA, WBO, IBF, IBO and WBC. The Ukrainian boxer became the first absolute champion in super heavyweight, who has all the belts.