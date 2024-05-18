The Russians carried out an air strike on Kharkiv. Six people were injured

On the afternoon of May 18, the Russian occupiers carried out an airstrike on the private residential sector in the Shevchenkivsky district of Kharkiv. Six people were injured, including three children.

This was reported in the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

Five people were injured, including a 13-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy, an 8-year-old girl had an acute reaction to stress.

Preliminary investigation established that the Russians hit the city with a unified interspecies planning ammunition (UMPB D-30).

At least five private homes and cars were damaged in Kharkiv.

The prosecutorʼs office started a pre-trial investigation on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).