The Defense Forces are trying to push back the Russians in the direction of Hlyboke in the Kharkiv region

The Defense Forces of Ukraine are trying to push back Russian troops in the direction of the village of Hlyboke in the Kharkiv region.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Kharkiv direction, the Russians, with the support of aviation, tried five times to break through the lines of Ukrainian defense in the districts of Lyptsi and Vovchansk. The Russians also carried out airstrikes near Lyptsi, Vesele, Neskuchne and Udy, using a total of 17 guided air bombs. In addition, in some areas, Ukrainian units conducted assault operations.

Map of hostilities in Kharkiv Oblast as of 2:20 p.m., according to DeepState project analysts. deepstatemap.live

In the Kupyansk direction, Russian aircraft struck in the districts of Berestovo and Makiivka. As of this time, a total of six combat clashes took place. The Russians are suffering losses, the data is being clarified.

In the Lyman direction, the Russians tried three times to suppress the units of the Defense Forces near Novosadove, Torske, and Hryhorivka, but they did not succeed. Instead, the Defense Forces improved the tactical position in some areas.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked eight times near Nove, Klishchiivka and Andriivka. Druzhba and New York in Donetsk region were hit by airstrikes.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the Russians maintain the intensity of offensive actions. Since the beginning of the day, the Russian occupiers have already tried 10 times to break through the Ukrainian defenses, in particular in the directions of Novooleksandrivka, Yevhenivka, Novoselivka Persha and Umanske.

In the Kurakhiv direction, the number of attacks on the positions of Ukrainian defenders increased to seven. The enemy tried to seize Ukrainian positions in the Novomykhailivka, Krasnohorivka, Paraskoviivka, Kostyantynivka, and Vodyane districts.

In the Dnipro direction, the Russian invaders tried three times to knock out the Ukrainian soldiers from Krynky on the left bank of the Dnipro River. They had no success.

In the rest of the directions, the situation has not changed significantly.

Losses of Russia

The total losses of Russia in the war against Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces, are as follows:

During the past day (May 17), a total of 116 combat clashes took place on the entire front of the Russian-Ukrainian war.