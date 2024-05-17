Russian troops shelled Donetsk region. 3 people died

On May 17, Russian troops shelled Donetsk region. In Krasnohorivka, three people were killed by massive shelling.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin.

In addition, one person in Chasiv Yar and one person in Bahatyr of the Velyki Novosilky community were wounded by shelling. The exact consequences of the shelling are being established.

Local authorities have repeatedly called on Ukrainians to evacuate from the front-line areas of the Donetsk region due to the constant threat of Russian shelling and to move to safer places.

You can contact line 102 for assistance in evacuation.