In Spain, a record batch of methamphetamine was seized — 1.8 tons

In Spain, the police eliminated a large methamphetamine distribution network of the Mexican Sinaloa cartel. At the same time, law enforcement officers seized 1.8 tons of the drug, which is considered the largest seizure of methamphetamine in the history of the country.

This was reported by the Associated Press agency.

The police detained five suspects of participation in the drug cartel — a Mexican citizen, who is considered the leader of the group, three Spaniards and one Romanian. Six facilities in the eastern region of Valencia were also searched.

A Spanish law enforcement officer stands in front of a seized shipment of methamphetamine.

The police announced the liquidation of this group, which tried to establish its presence in Spain. Officer Antonio Martinez says the detainees stored the drugs in remote areas of Valencia and then shipped the meth to other European countries in double-bottomed vehicles.

Part of a seized batch of methamphetamine.

The investigation is ongoing. The law enforcement officers said that the arrests may continue.

The Sinaloa cartel is a transnational criminal organization that smuggled over a thousand tons of cocaine, marijuana, methamphetamine, and heroin into the United States. The cartelʼs hitmen kidnapped, tortured and killed members of rival gangs to consolidate their power. Cartel members also bribed police and high-ranking officials in Mexico and throughout Central America to turn a blind eye to drug shipments and even to warn the cartel of upcoming raids.