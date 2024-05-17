Slovak Prime Minister Fico underwent another operation. His condition is still “very serious”

The Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico, who was wounded during the shooting, underwent a second operation.

Aktuality writes about it.

Necrotic tissue left after the gunshot wound was removed from the policy. The operation lasted less than two hours.

Defense Minister Robert Kaliniak says Ficoʼs condition is stable but still "very serious". At the same time, the repeated operation made it possible to control and heal the gunshot wounds.

According to the doctors, Fitso is conscious and is in the anesthesia and intensive care unit.

Kaliniak added that it will take a few more days to understand in which direction the prime ministerʼs health will develop.