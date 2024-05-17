Slovak Prime Minister Fico underwent another operation. His condition is still “very serious”

The Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico, who was wounded during the shooting, underwent a second operation.
Aktuality writes about it.
Necrotic tissue left after the gunshot wound was removed from the policy. The operation lasted less than two hours.
Defense Minister Robert Kaliniak says Ficoʼs condition is stable but still "very serious". At the same time, the repeated operation made it possible to control and heal the gunshot wounds.
According to the doctors, Fitso is conscious and is in the anesthesia and intensive care unit.
Kaliniak added that it will take a few more days to understand in which direction the prime ministerʼs health will develop.
- On May 15, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, who opposes the provision of military aid to Ukraine and the introduction of anti-Russian sanctions, became the victim of an assassination attempt. The assailant fired five shots at the head of government when he was communicating with locals in Handlov. Three of them hit Fitso. Slovak President Zuzana Chaputova called the assassination attempt on the prime minister "cruel and reckless."
- On May 16, doctors reported that Fico is in the intensive care unit, his condition is serious.
- Suspect of the attack, 71-year-old Yuray Tsintula, was charged with revenge murder. He may face life imprisonment.