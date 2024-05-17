In Kyiv, the prosecutorʼs office is investigating regular pipe bursts near “Ocean Plaza”

The Kyiv Prosecutorʼs Office started an investigation due to repeated pipeline breaks near the “Ocean Plaza” shopping center.

This was reported by the press service of the prosecutorʼs office.

The investigation was started on the fact of the possible waste of budget funds during capital repairs of main pipelines (Part 4 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The investigation established that from 2019 to the present, employees of SE "Kyivteploenergo" repeatedly carried out capital repairs, replacement of the main pipeline and hydraulic tests on Antonovycha Street. In the future, this led to regular breakthroughs and accidents (in 2019, 2020, 2021, 2024).

At the same time, since 2019, SE "Kyivteploenergo" has been implementing the Program for the Modernization of Heat Networks of the City of Kyiv, for which the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development has also allocated funds. During this time, more than 300 km of heating networks in the city of Kyiv were completely reconstructed.

At the same time, on May 14 and 15 of this year, the aforementioned main pipeline broke twice.