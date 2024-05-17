British historian Timothy Garton Ash gave his prize to the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The "Come Back Alive" Foundation and the British historian, professor of European studies at the University of Oxford Timothy Garton Ash handed over 2.8 million hryvnias worth of equipment to the soldiers of the 409th separate rifle battalion of the 22nd Mechanized Brigade.

This was reported by the press service of the foundation.

The military received:

4 DJI Mavic 3T quadcopters;

10 thermal imaging monoculars;

10 night vision monoculars and mounts for them;

4 Minox monoculars.

In early May, Timothy Garton Ash donated 50 000 Canadian dollars, or 1.4 million hryvnias, to the "Come Back Alive" fund. The professor donated the award he received as the winner of the Lionel Gelber Prize 2024 to help the Ukrainian army.

"I canʼt imagine a better way to use the award received for a book on recent European history than to donate it to equip the Armed Forces of Ukraine for victory. After all, nothing else is at stake in this war, but the future of Europe," says Timothy Garton Ash.

Professor Timothy Garton Ash came to Ukraine with the presentation of the Ukrainian edition of his book "Native Lands. The history of Europe through personal perception", published by the Kharkiv Vivat publishing house. In it, the author reveals the historical path of the European continent from the end of the Second World War to the full-scale invasion of Ukraine and the present day. He writes about the prerequisites and consequences of the war for the whole of Europe, and points to the antiquity of Russian leader Vladimir Putinʼs plans to revive the empire.

For this work, the author became a laureate of the Lionel Gelber Prize 2024 — a literary award for the worldʼs best non-fiction book in the English language on the topic of international relations.