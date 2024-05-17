The Prosecutorʼs Office of Slovakia has prohibited the disclosure of investigation data regarding the attempt on Fico

The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office of Slovakia has ordered not to disclose the details of the investigation into the attempt on Prime Minister Robert Fico.

Aktuality writes about it.

The prosecutorʼs office imposed an "information embargo" on the investigation into the attack on Fico. Therefore, the police cannot report on the case of an attempt on the Prime Minister.

Also, information about the involvement of a Ukrainian woman in the attack recently spread online, but the head of the police Lubomyr Solak denied this information, calling it a lie.

After the murder, a variety of hateful comments and calls for an escalation of violence began to circulate on social media. In particular, threats against other members of the government are recorded.

"We recorded several dozen such cases. We have identified specific individuals in several [cases] and may report the results soon. We register threats against members of the government and other political leaders of both the opposition and the coalition," Solak said.