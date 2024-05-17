The Prosecutorʼs Office of Slovakia has prohibited the disclosure of investigation data regarding the attempt on Fico

The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office of Slovakia has ordered not to disclose the details of the investigation into the attempt on Prime Minister Robert Fico.
Aktuality writes about it.
The prosecutorʼs office imposed an "information embargo" on the investigation into the attack on Fico. Therefore, the police cannot report on the case of an attempt on the Prime Minister.
Also, information about the involvement of a Ukrainian woman in the attack recently spread online, but the head of the police Lubomyr Solak denied this information, calling it a lie.
After the murder, a variety of hateful comments and calls for an escalation of violence began to circulate on social media. In particular, threats against other members of the government are recorded.
"We recorded several dozen such cases. We have identified specific individuals in several [cases] and may report the results soon. We register threats against members of the government and other political leaders of both the opposition and the coalition," Solak said.
- On May 15, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, who opposes the provision of military aid to Ukraine and the introduction of anti-Russian sanctions, became the victim of an assassination attempt. The assailant fired five shots at the head of the government when he was communicating with locals in Handlov. Three of them hit Fitso. Slovak President Zuzana Chaputova called the assassination attempt on the prime minister "cruel and reckless."
- On May 16, doctors reported that Fico is in the intensive care unit, his condition is serious.
- Suspect of the attack, 71-year-old Yuray Tsintula, was charged with revenge murder. He may face life imprisonment.