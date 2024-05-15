The situation in the Kharkiv region. The Russians carried out almost 30 attacks per day, and the fighting continues

In the Kharkiv region, the Russians carried out almost 30 attacks on Ukrainian military positions in a day. A series of clashes is still ongoing.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Synyehubov.

In the Kharkiv direction, units of Ukrainian troops repelled 11 attacks, in particular in the directions Hlyboke — Lyptsi, Lukyantsi — Lyptsi, Borysivka — Neskuchne, Shebekino (Russian Federation) — Vovchansk. Three combat clashes are still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the Russians carried out 16 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops in the directions Lyman Pershyi — Synkivka, Vilshanka — Synkivka, Vilshanka — Petropavlivka, Kyslivka — Ivanivka, Krokhmalne — Berestove, Kolomiychikha — Stelmakhivka, Kolomiychikha — Myasozharivka, Kovalivka — Novoyehorivka, Ploshanka — Makiivka. The fighting continues. The enemy has no success.

As a result of Russian shelling in Kharkiv, 22 people were injured in a day, one woman died in Vovchansk, and two more residents were injured.

So far, 2 202 local residents have been evacuated from Chuhuivsky district, 3 533 — from Kharkivsky district, 79 — from Bohodukhivsky district, and 2 177 people have been evacuated by volunteers. A total of 7 991 people were evacuated.

Russian offensive on Kharkiv region

On the morning of May 10, Russia launched a new offensive in the Kharkiv region, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said. He emphasized that the Defense Forces knew about the plans of the occupiers in the region and were preparing a counterattack. Later, the General Staff of the Armed Forces reported that the occupiers "wedged themselves into the defense." Currently, the operational situation remains complex and dynamically changing. Currently, the battles for Vovchansk continue. So far, the enemy has had tactical success.

According to DeepState, on May 12, the enemy occupied the villages of Morokhovets, Oliynikove and Zelene and continues to move towards the village of Lyptsi. Active fighting continues for Lukyantsi, which the enemy has almost completely occupied. The occupiers are also trying to gain a foothold in Hlyboky and are making their way to Vovchansk. The city is under heavy shelling, the evacuation of the civilian population is ongoing.

The prosecutorʼs office reported that Russian troops captured Ukrainian civilians during the offensive in the Vovchansk community. Local residents were placed in a basement on May 11, and some of them managed to escape and reach the volunteers on May 13. The prosecutorʼs office started a pre-trial investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war.