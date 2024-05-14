Russians continue to attack Kharkiv region. Two civilians were killed

As a result of hostilities on May 14, two local residents died in the Vovchansk community in the Kharkiv region.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Synuehubov.

An 80-year-old woman died as a result of enemy shelling that took place in the city of Vovchansk at 11:55. A private house also caught fire.

An 83-year-old civilian died in the village of Hatyshche as a result of a shrapnel wound.

Russian offensive on the Kharkiv region

On the morning of May 10, Russia launched a new offensive in the Kharkiv region, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said. He emphasized that the Defense Forces knew about the plans of the occupiers in the region and were preparing a counterattack. Later, the General Staff of the Armed Forces reported that the occupiers "wedged themselves into the defense." Currently, the operational situation remains complex and dynamically changing. Battles for Vovchansk are currently underway. So far, the enemy has had tactical success.

According to DeepState, on May 12, the enemy occupied the villages of Morokhovets, Oliynikove and Zelene and continues to move towards the village of Lyptsi. Active fighting continues for Lukyantsi, which the enemy has almost completely occupied. The occupiers are also trying to gain a foothold in Hlyboke and are making their way to Vovchansk. The city is under heavy shelling, the evacuation of the civilian population is ongoing.

The prosecutorʼs office reported that Russian troops captured Ukrainian civilians during the offensive in the Vovchansk community. Local residents were placed in a basement on May 11, and some of them managed to escape and reach the volunteers on May 13. The prosecutorʼs office started a pre-trial investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war.