The Russians hit Nikopol with artillery and dropped aerial bombs on Kharkiv. There are dead and wounded

On the morning of May 14, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv and Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region. At least one person was killed in the attacks.

At 06:30, the occupiers hit the Kyivsky district of Kharkiv with UMPB D-30 air bombs, Mayor Ihor Terekhov and the head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Synyehubov write.

Three garages were destroyed in one blow, several more were damaged. The second blow came in an open area. Both flew to a densely populated area.

Four people were injured: a 52-year-old man and three women, 66, 56 and 38 years old.

In addition, the Russians have been hitting Nikopol with artillery since the very morning, writes the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak.

A 45-year-old man died. Another, 47 years old, received shrapnel wounds.